Fred Alger Management Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

Chevron stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

