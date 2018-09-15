Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.54 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

