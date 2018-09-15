Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.00. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.50 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,837,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,626,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,488,000 after purchasing an additional 232,637 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,758,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,219,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,827,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

