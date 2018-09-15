Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $101,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth $117,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $177,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 99.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth $200,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

In other news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%. analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

