Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,200 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,775,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,070,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,642,000 after buying an additional 208,486 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$170.72” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.29.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

