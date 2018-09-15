Forsta AP Fonden Sells 15,300 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 469.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 141,058 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 186.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 365.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $86.77 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.