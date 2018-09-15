Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 47.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,722 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,157,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,137,000 after buying an additional 525,987 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,852,000 after buying an additional 147,022 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,660,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,405,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,217,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 11,368.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE opened at $118.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.