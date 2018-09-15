Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,118,466 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $130,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 93,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $101.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 7.67%. equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

