Fmr LLC Has $134.72 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297,650 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.76% of Ashland Global worth $134,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,745,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 174.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,249,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,179,000 after acquiring an additional 794,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 927,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 216.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NYSE ASH opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $63.47 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Ashland Global had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

