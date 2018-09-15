Fmr LLC Buys 672,768 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 44.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,170,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,768 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $142,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,815,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $24,656,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,520.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 200,997 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $7,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $72.08 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $68,714.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,023 shares of company stock worth $286,215. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.02.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.