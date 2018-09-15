FLO Market Cap Reaches $5.07 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade By Trade. FLO has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $34,550.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00028937 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rubex Money (RBMC) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EscrowCoin (ESCO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 146,523,486 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

