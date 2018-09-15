Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a hold rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 235,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.98. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.13%. sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $104,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $309,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13,039.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after buying an additional 837,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.