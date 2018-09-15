Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $183,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $105.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $63,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $372,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $17,025,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,631,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,756,240.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,685,070 shares of company stock worth $167,108,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

