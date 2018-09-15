Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,285 Aon PLC (AON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,250,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,992,000 after buying an additional 1,436,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AON by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after acquiring an additional 512,417 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,721,000 after acquiring an additional 485,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after acquiring an additional 386,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,522,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,487,000 after acquiring an additional 154,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.13.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

