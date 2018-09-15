Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Now Covered by Leerink Swann

Stock analysts at Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.30. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 206.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,281,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,863,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,102,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 585,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

