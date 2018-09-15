FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Stake Lifted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,658 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 152,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

