First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

Shares of FTXN opened at $24.56 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

