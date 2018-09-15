First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue $0.04 Special Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a special dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 95.9% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.01. 174,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,638. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $52.17.

