First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1296 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

