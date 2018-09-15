First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (FFR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3368 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

Shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Get First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund alerts:

About First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.