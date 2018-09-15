First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.78 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

