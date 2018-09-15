First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1532 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0059.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 336.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ FEUZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $41.96. 6,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,830. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43.

