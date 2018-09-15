First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $56.67 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $57.02.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.