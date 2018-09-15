First Trust Advisors LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 181,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 471,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 197,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.15 to $8.62 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

