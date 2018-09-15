First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,722,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,942,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rambus by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 142,399 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.