First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.48 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 183.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

