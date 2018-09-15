First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 37,972 Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 19.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 50,403 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $14,630,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $561,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $205,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,259.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 38,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,732,404.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $341,473.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,873.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 699,502 shares of company stock worth $38,252,555. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

