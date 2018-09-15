First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1,339.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,217 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,200,000 after buying an additional 46,172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $126.96 and a 12 month high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.63.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.