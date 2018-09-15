First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 44.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 11.1% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 12,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 18.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,569.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of TEN opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Tenneco Inc has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $65.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.08). Tenneco had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 48.44%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

