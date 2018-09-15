First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in Workday Inc (WDAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Workday by 17.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 18.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Workday by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 152,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 40.2% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $152.95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Workday to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Workday from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $10,849,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 392,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $50,013,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,371 shares of company stock worth $69,591,600. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $157.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

