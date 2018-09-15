First Republic Bank (FRC) vs. ANZ (ANZBY) Financial Survey

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) and ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANZ has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and ANZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 9 5 0 2.36 ANZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Republic Bank presently has a consensus price target of $102.92, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than ANZ.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Republic Bank pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ANZ pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ANZ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and ANZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $2.91 billion 5.43 $757.66 million $4.31 23.27 ANZ $26.30 billion 2.25 $4.88 billion $1.74 11.61

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. ANZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and ANZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 24.80% 11.73% 0.90% ANZ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Republic Bank beats ANZ on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, residential construction loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services. As of December 31, 2017, the company offered its services through 76 offices, including 70 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; and New York, New York, as well as 6 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individual and business customers. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumer and private banking customers in Australia through the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact center, and various self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and corporate and commercial banking services comprising financial solutions through dedicated managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as the agricultural business segment. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, including documentary trade, supply chain financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan products, loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, structured trade and asset finance, and corporate advisory services; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, debt capital markets, and wealth solutions. The company's New Zealand division offers retail and commercial banking and wealth management services to consumer, private banking, and small business customers. Its Wealth Australia division provides life, general, and mortgage insurance; and fund management services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

