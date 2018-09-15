Finisar (FNSR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Finisar to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Cascend Securities started coverage on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Finisar to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

NASDAQ FNSR opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38. Finisar has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Finisar will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 483,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,883.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Sheridan Eng sold 8,374 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $144,618.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,033 shares of company stock worth $2,299,466. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNSR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 133.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 154,035 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Finisar in the first quarter valued at $1,845,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Finisar in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Finisar by 66.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Finisar by 1,485.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 179,560 shares during the period.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

