Financial Survey: Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) & Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS: FCUUF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock
|2
|9
|7
|0
|2.28
|Fission Uranium
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
7.1% of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Fission Uranium does not pay a dividend. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Fission Uranium
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and Fission Uranium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock
|$40.03 billion
|1.57
|$8.76 billion
|$4.79
|9.91
|Fission Uranium
|N/A
|N/A
|-$7.80 million
|N/A
|N/A
Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium.
Summary
Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock beats Fission Uranium on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock
Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.