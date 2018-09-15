Financial Survey: Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) & Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS: FCUUF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock 2 9 7 0 2.28 Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Fission Uranium does not pay a dividend. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and Fission Uranium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock $40.03 billion 1.57 $8.76 billion $4.79 9.91 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium.

Summary

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock beats Fission Uranium on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

