Financial Contrast: Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NYSE: TLK) and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group 1.28% 1.83% 0.65% Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Alaska Communications Systems Group does not pay a dividend. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million 0.38 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.62 billion 2.50 $1.63 billion N/A N/A

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alaska Communications Systems Group and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 1 3 0 2.75

Summary

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise large enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. In addition, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. owns and operates AKORN, an undersea fiber optic cable systems. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

