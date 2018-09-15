Financial Comparison: Everspin Technologies (MRAM) versus CEVA (CEVA)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: CEVA) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $35.94 million 3.72 -$21.10 million ($1.69) -4.68 CEVA $87.51 million 7.17 $17.02 million $0.80 35.63

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -39.62% -75.89% -40.41% CEVA 5.87% 2.43% 2.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Everspin Technologies and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 CEVA 0 2 6 0 2.75

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than CEVA.

Summary

CEVA beats Everspin Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Its technologies are licensed in the form of intellectual property (IP), which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in cellular handsets, machine to machine type devices and base stations RAN, wired communications, advanced imaging, computer vision, audio/voice/ sensing, and IoT applications; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its products are primarily deployed in various markets, such as smartphones, tablets, drones, surveillance cameras, wearables, automotive ADAS, and industrial IoT applications, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected consumer and medical products. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

