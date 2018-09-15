Financial Analysis: Curis (CRIS) versus Novavax (NVAX)

Curis (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -407.29% -225.77% -63.38% Novavax -475.36% N/A -62.18%

Curis has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curis and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Novavax 1 3 4 0 2.38

Curis currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,402.06%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 167.61%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Novavax.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curis and Novavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $9.90 million 5.43 -$53.31 million ($1.80) -0.90 Novavax $31.18 million 17.42 -$183.76 million ($0.63) -2.25

Curis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novavax beats Curis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. The company has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company develops respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III clinical trial; older adults in Phase II clinical trial; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I clinical trial. Novavax, Inc. also develops NanoFlu vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults; and Ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial. Its preclinical programs include Zika virus; combination respiratory vaccine candidate to protect against RSV and seasonal influenza, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

