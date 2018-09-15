Filo Mining Corp (FIL) Insider Sells C$11,250.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp (CVE:FIL) insider Kemp Julie Ann Stokke sold 5,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

Kemp Julie Ann Stokke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Kemp Julie Ann Stokke sold 5,000 shares of Filo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

Shares of CVE:FIL remained flat at $C$2.25 during trading on Friday. 54,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,277. Filo Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$2.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

