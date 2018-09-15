Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fibrocell Science, Inc. is an autologous cell and gene therapy company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for rare and serious skin and connective tissue diseases with high unmet medical needs. Fibrocell’s most advanced drug candidate, azficel-T, uses its FDA-approved proprietary autologous fibroblast technology and is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic dysphonia resulting from vocal cord scarring or atrophy. In collaboration with Intrexon Corporation, a leader in synthetic biology, Fibrocell is also developing gene therapies for orphan skin diseases using gene-modified autologous fibroblasts. The Company’s lead orphan gene-therapy drug candidate, FCX-007, is in late stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Fibrocell is also in pre-clinical development of FCX-013, its second gene-therapy drug candidate, for the treatment of linear scleroderma. “

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCSC. ValuEngine raised Fibrocell Science from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Fibrocell Science stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Fibrocell Science has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.50). research analysts predict that Fibrocell Science will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fibrocell Science stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.41% of Fibrocell Science worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fibrocell Science (FCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.