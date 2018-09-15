Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 3,024 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 52.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 49.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 26.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRLN opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.95. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. sell-side analysts expect that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

MRLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

