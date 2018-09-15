Federated Investors Inc. PA Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 147.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teradyne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Teradyne from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

TER stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.52 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

