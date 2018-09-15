Federated Investors Inc. PA Reduces Position in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTR. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,199,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 102.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 819,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 414,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,087,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,925,000 after purchasing an additional 377,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 297,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTR opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $211.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Several research firms have commented on WTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

