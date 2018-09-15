Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $2.83 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $60,754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,201,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $492,940,000 after buying an additional 2,795,939 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $44,997,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $26,883,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,764,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,096,000 after buying an additional 845,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 66,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,056.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice E. Page sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,058,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,708,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

