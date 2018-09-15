FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of FDS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.09. 184,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,736. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $160.40 and a twelve month high of $237.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.02%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,138,194.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total transaction of $14,254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,602,023.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

