Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XOM. Macquarie restated a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.66.

XOM stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $352.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 110,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,285,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

