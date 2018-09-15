Exxon Mobil (XOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $84.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie reiterated a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.66.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $352.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.