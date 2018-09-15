Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Lowered by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 343.1% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,452 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,160.1% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $352.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

