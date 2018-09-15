EXXARO RESOURCE/S (EXXAY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.27

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXAY remained flat at $$9.60 during trading on Friday. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get EXXARO RESOURCE/S alerts:

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited, a diversified resources company, operates in the coal, titanium dioxide, ferrous, and energy markets in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers inorganic minerals and chemicals, and iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.