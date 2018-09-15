ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Director Sells $361,397.58 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $361,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,933.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXLS opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $65.99.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.30 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 6.11%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. ValuEngine raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on ExlService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ExlService by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ExlService by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.