ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 12.6% Higher This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $2,345.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.02908849 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001246 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002133 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004808 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,852,601 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

