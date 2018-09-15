Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 166.86 and a current ratio of 166.87. Exantas Capital has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Exantas Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 54.24%. equities research analysts predict that Exantas Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Exantas Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exantas Capital in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

